‘I Want To Have Babies’: Supermodel Cara Delevingne Says She’s ‘Manifesting’ Having A Child

Superstar Cara Delevingne said she wants to “have babies” — just not yet — and in the meantime, she’s “manifesting” having a child when she’s ready.

“I want to have babies,” the 29-year-old model shared during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK published Monday. “But not yet,” she added. “I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

“I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them,” Delevingne continued. “I’m manifesting … ” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The “Carnival Row” star also spoke about her own childhood and “growing up queer” with her sisters Chloe Delevingne and model Poppy Delevingne in an interview for The Sunday Times.

“The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it,” Delevingne shared.

“I saw my sisters as the epitome of the woman I wanted to be,” she added. “I soon realized that I couldn’t be the same – all of us have different paths – but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life.”

“Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times,” the supermodel continued. “My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was. I’m still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life.”