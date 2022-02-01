New York Times Files Lawsuit Against The State Department For Hunter Biden’s Emails

The New York Times filed a lawsuit Monday against the State Department for access to U.S. embassy emails that mention President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, according to Politico.

The New York Times is looking into Hunter Biden’s business relationships, suing the State Department to obtain emails from Romanian embassy officials sent between 2015 and 2019 mentioning Hunter Bidenhttps://t.co/ls4vfi7BbC — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) February 1, 2022

The New York Times’s lawsuit against the State Department focuses on gaining a series of emails sent between 2015 and 2019 by officials at the U.S. embassy in Romania, according to Politico. The emails mention several international figures in business, including Hunter Biden and Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s former business associates.

FOIA requests filed by the New York Times also seek information on Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, Politico reported. Giuliani was accused of pressuring the Ukraine government into opening an investigation into Joe Biden in a 2019 phone call. (RELATED: US Sanctions Ukrainians Linked To Giuliani Who Were Part Of ‘Russia-Linked Disinformation Network’)

The New York Times request specifically looks for records concerning “(1) the possible improper use of federal government resources to assist and advance private business interests with connections to United States government officials and (2) the possible evasion of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by those private business interests, and (3) the non-enforcement of FARA by the federal government in relation to those private business interests,” the outlet reported.

“As a routine part of their reporting, New York Times journalists regularly seek potentially newsworthy information from a variety of sources, including from the U.S. government through FOIA requests,” a spokesperson for the New York Times said, according to Politico. “We’re hopeful the government will promptly release any relevant documents, and as always we are prepared to pursue our request through a lawsuit if necessary. Just as we do on any line of reporting, we will assess the newsworthiness of the material once we receive it.”