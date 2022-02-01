Odell Beckham Jr. Will Earn A $1 Million Bonus If The Rams Win The Super Bowl

Odell Beckham will make a massive amount of cash if the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The Rams will play the Bengals February 13 in Super Bowl LVI for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy, and if they get the job done, the star receiver will make a fat stack! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rams Advance To The Super Bowl After Insane Ending Against The 49ers https://t.co/kxLlL63P7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2022

According to Field Yates, OBJ will earn a bonus of $1 million if the Rams win. BroBible reported that the former Browns receiver will earn $500,000 win or lose as soon as he plays a single snap against the Bengals.

Odell Beckham, Jr. is not only heading to the Super Bowl with the Rams, he earned a $750K incentive for their win today. He’s collected $2M in playoff win incentives this month, with a chance for another $1M with a Super Bowl win. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

Obviously, I’m cheering for the Rams because of Matthew Stafford, but it’s also been great watching OBJ resurrect his career in Los Angeles.

As I said Monday, everyone wanted to write him off when the Browns cut him loose. People acted like he could never play at a high level again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Now, he’s one win away from winning the Lombardi Trophy and a $1 million bonus. After all the stuff he came back from, how could you not pull for OBJ and the Rams?

The Bengals are fun, but the Rams are way more interesting with Stafford and Odell coming from bad franchises and balling out in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

Make sure to catch the game February 13. I can’t wait!