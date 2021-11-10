Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign With The Packers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to join the Packers.

OBJ cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Browns, and that means he’s now free to sign with any team in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jordan Schultz, the team at the top of his list is the Packers.

There had been some chatter about the Seahawks gunning for OBJ, but it looks like his attention has now turned elsewhere.

If Odell and Rodgers team up with Davante Adams already out on the field, the Packers are going to have an absurdly scary offense.

Imagine spreading the field out with Adams and OBJ on opposite sides and Rodgers slinging it. That is a nightmare for every defense in the league.

As a Lions fan, I hate the Packers and only want to see them lose. As a football fan, I love the idea of watching Rodgers, OBJ and Adams all on the same offense. It would be absolutely electric.