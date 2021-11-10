REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign With The Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to join the Packers.

OBJ cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Browns, and that means he’s now free to sign with any team in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jordan Schultz, the team at the top of his list is the Packers.

🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021

There had been some chatter about the Seahawks gunning for OBJ, but it looks like his attention has now turned elsewhere.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. is in fact interested in joining the Green Bay Packers if he clears waivers later today, per source. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) November 9, 2021

If Odell and Rodgers team up with Davante Adams already out on the field, the Packers are going to have an absurdly scary offense.

Imagine spreading the field out with Adams and OBJ on opposite sides and Rodgers slinging it. That is a nightmare for every defense in the league.

Per source, at this point in time, Odell Beckham Jr. still would prefer to sign with the #Packers. However, Green Bay’s front office has not been as aggressive as others. They do have interest though. If they come through with competitive offer, Beckham will likely sign with GB. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 10, 2021

As a Lions fan, I hate the Packers and only want to see them lose. As a football fan, I love the idea of watching Rodgers, OBJ and Adams all on the same offense. It would be absolutely electric.