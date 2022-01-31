‘The David Hookstead Show’: Matthew Stafford And The Rams Will Play Joe Burrow And The Bengals In The Super Bowl, Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviews With The Vikings But Might Take The Dolphins Job, Rumors About Caleb Williams Transferring To Wisconsin Continue To Heat Up, Joe Rogan Addresses The Outrage About His Podcast And ‘Old Henry’ Is An Outstanding Western Movie

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about the Rams advancing to the Super Bowl to play the Bengals after an incredibly Sunday of football, Jim Harbaugh interviews with the Minnesota Vikings but reportedly might take the Dolphins job, rumors continue to circulate about Caleb Williams potentially transferring to Wisconsin, Joe Rogan addresses the outrage over his podcast and “Old Henry” is one of the best western movies made in a very long time.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- The Rams Advance To The Super Bowl After Insane Ending Against The 49ers
- The Cincinnati Bengals Are Going To The Super Bowl After An Insane Win Over The Chiefs
- Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviews With A Major NFL Team. Will He Leave Michigan?
- This NFL Team Is Reportedly Close To Hiring Jim Harbaugh. Here’s What Fans Need To Know
- Is Caleb Williams Transferring To Wisconsin? The Team’s Latest Hire Makes It Very Possible
- Joe Rogan Reacts To The Outrage Over His Podcast. Should He Have Stood His Ground?
- There’s One Incredible Western Film Everyone Needs To Watch Immediately
Thanks for checking out another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for another one!