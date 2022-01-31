Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Matthew Stafford And The Rams Will Play Joe Burrow And The Bengals In The Super Bowl, Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviews With The Vikings But Might Take The Dolphins Job, Rumors About Caleb Williams Transferring To Wisconsin Continue To Heat Up, Joe Rogan Addresses The Outrage About His Podcast And ‘Old Henry’ Is An Outstanding Western Movie

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the Rams advancing to the Super Bowl to play the Bengals after an incredibly Sunday of football, Jim Harbaugh interviews with the Minnesota Vikings but reportedly might take the Dolphins job, rumors continue to circulate about Caleb Williams potentially transferring to Wisconsin, Joe Rogan addresses the outrage over his podcast and “Old Henry” is one of the best western movies made in a very long time.

Let’s jump in!

