REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Is Taking The Minnesota Vikings Head Coaching Job

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly headed back to the NFL.

According to On3.com, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines is expected to sign a deal to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Harbaugh has an interview at some point Wednesday with the Vikings, but it’s simply a “formality,” according to the same report.

On3.com also reported that the Wolverines head coach has said his goodbyes to people within the program. That would seem to indicate an official announcement could come at any point from the Vikings.

It looks like Harbaugh’s time with the Wolverines has come to an end and he’s returning to the NFL. Honestly, I’m kind of happy for him.

He suffered some very tough years in Ann Arbor and fans were brutal to him at times. Yet, he didn’t quit on his team. He didn’t run for the exit.

He kept grinding it out and won the Big Ten in 2021 and made the College Football Playoff. Now, he’s reportedly decided that it’s time to go back to the pros.

I guess when he looked around at his situation, he decided he did all he could with the Wolverines and met his ceiling.

Now, it’s time for him to chase Super Bowls again like he did with the 49ers.

It was a hell of a ride for Harbaugh in Ann Arbor and as a Wisconsin man, I wish him nothing but the best with the Vikings.