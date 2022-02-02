‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Teases Major News About Season Four Coming ‘This Week’

It sounds like “Stranger Things” fans will be getting a new promo in the near future.

According to What’s on Netflix, “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp posted on his Instagram story that a new promo for the latest season is coming out “this week.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In his Instagram story, which you can view a screenshot of here, there was also a photo of what appears to be a promo poster for season one.

So far, all we know is that season four is coming out in 2022, and we’ve had a few promos. However, we’ve had very little to go off of.

In fact, we really don’t have any idea what’s going on other than Hopper is alive. That’s pretty much the only guaranteed news we have.

Naturally, fans are not satisfied! We’re not satisfied at all. In fact, we want a hell of a lot more information, but Netflix has done an insanely good job at hiding any and all information about what’s on the horizon.

Hopefully, this new promo lives up to expectations because we’re all amped up and ready to roll.