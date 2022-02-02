Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Paramount+ Limited Series ‘The Offer’

“The Offer” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the limited Paramount+ series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “The Offer is based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making ‘The Godfather.'” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for an incredibly intense experience. Give it a watch below.

It’s been forever since I last saw “The Godfather,” but this trailer makes me want to fire it up immediately. Hell, this series looks like it might be just as good as the legendary gangster film.

That trailer sent my pulse soaring through the roof.

Plus, the cast is loaded with outstanding talent. Miles Teller, Colin Hanks and Giovanni Ribisi are all outstanding talents.

Specifically, I’m a huge fan of Miles Teller. Ever since I saw his brief role in “Project X,” I could just tell he was going to be a star.

Now, he’s bringing fans a series about the making of one of the greatest films ever released. Yeah, you could say that I’m excited.

“Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life.” Get a taste of the trouble awaiting Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and more of The Offer’s larger-than-true-life stars: https://t.co/QthOem8udw pic.twitter.com/dJInnFNPzD — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 28, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Offer” starting April 28. There is a 100% chance that I’ll be watching. I can’t wait.