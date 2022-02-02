Washington Football Team Officially Announces Its Changing Name To The Commanders

UPDATE: Washington officially announced the name change to the Commanders early Wednesday morning.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team will be called the Commanders going forward.

A major name change announcement came Wednesday morning for WFT, but fans actually had an early look at the fact WTF was becoming the Commanders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl)

In a video tweeted by Brad Freitas, the team appeared to have already hung a Commanders sign in FedEx Stadium prior to the announcement.

You can check out his video below.

There has been chatter about WFT becoming the Washington Commanders for a long time, and there have been clues sprinkled throughout the internet.

Now, it’s officially done and the team will be the Washington Commanders moving forward.

If the name does end up being Washington Commanders, it would only be fitting that they botched the secret by giving NBC Washington unblurred footage. pic.twitter.com/Ho3TeRliGr — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) January 27, 2022

Now, what do I think about the name? I think it’s weak as all hell. The Commanders doesn’t get my blood pumping at all.

It’s among the most generic names possible for an NFL franchise. It doesn’t move the needle at all. I’d rather the team just stayed the Washington Football Team.

At least being the WFT has a classic and nostalgic feel to it.

If it’s not Commanders it’s the greatest act we’ve ever witnessed. https://t.co/Bdb3Up2P8g — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) February 2, 2022

