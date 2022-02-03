Brad Thomas Discusses The Situation In Ukraine, COVID-19 And The Media Not Being Trustworthy

Brad Thomas has some pretty interesting thoughts on the state of the media in America.

During my interview with the Black Hawk Down veteran and former Delta Force operator, we touched on the media’s handling of the situation in Ukraine, and his comments didn’t disappoint.

“I really have a hard time with the media because if you look at one news outlet, it’s doom and gloom and we’re going to be on the front lines and, you know, it takes you one direction. If you look at the other media outlet, it’s almost like it doesn’t even exist,” Thomas said in part when I asked about the media’s handling of the situation in Ukraine.

“We’re not getting the truth from anybody. One media outlet is telling you it’s nothing and the other media outlet is telling you it’s going to kill everyone on the planet. So, where do you get the truth? How do I know how many people COVID really killed, you know,” Thomas further explained when specifically talking about the media’s handling of COVID-19.

You can watch his full comments below.

Also, for those of you who haven’t seen the other parts of the interview, I suggest you check out the entire thing. It’s definitely worth your time!