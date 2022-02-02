‘Kill-Fest’: Brad Thomas Describes His Mindset While Fighting To Survive In Black Hawk Down

Brad Thomas broke down the Battle of Mogadishu in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

I recently spoke with the former Delta Force operator and Army Ranger about the infamous October 3, 1993 battle in Somalia.

The event is often referred to as Black Hawk Down after the bestselling book and hit movie about the battle. Well, Thomas didn’t hold back when describing the situation on the ground as a member of the Army Rangers that day. Thomas, who is now in the band Silence and Light, broke down losing multiple friends of his, the “kill-fest” mindset while fighting to survive and the pure carnage and chaos on the ground.

“Initially, it was like, you gotta be crazy. I don’t want to go back out there. We’re all just going to die, and nothing is going to get accomplished. Kind of very quickly to that was the second part. Which was, okay, I’m grabbing all the ammo I can grab, and this is going to be an absolute kill-fest when we go back out there,” Thomas explained.

You can watch him break it all down below.

I’m not often speechless, but there were multiple moments in the interview with Thomas where I didn’t know what to say or how to respond.

The man has seen things that the average person couldn’t imagine. Yet, he manages to be an incredibly upbeat and open person, despite his experiences. I applaud the hell out of that mentality because I don’t know if I’d be strong enough to do the same.

Make sure to check back for the latest clips as we have them because there were a lot of great moments.