It Sounds Like Kyle Trask Will Get A Shot At Being The Starting Quarterback Of The Buccaneers

Kyle Trask might be the next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement, and that means the team is looking for a new starting quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, they might have to look far.

Tom Brady Releases Official Retirement Decision https://t.co/hyG8NfJURa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

It sounds like the Buccaneers plans on giving the 2021 second round pick a legit shot at winning the job.

According to Rick Stroud, general manager Jason Licht told the media,”We’re not crowning Kyle (Trask) as the heir apparent yet, but we feel very fortunate that we got him when we did last year because where he stacks up with quarterbacks in this years draft — everybody is going to have their own opinion — but I feel pretty good where he stacks up with these quarterbacks and I feel like we made a good decision last year.”

For those of you who don’t know, Trask was a hell of a quarterback while playing for Florida back during his college days.

He’s big, has a nice arm and knows what it takes to win. Plus, he sat behind Brady for a year, and it’s hard to quantify how much he could have learned from watching the seven-time Super Bowl champion put in work.

The Bucs need a new quarterback, and while I’m sure they’ll be on the phone exploring all options, it sounds like they’re confident in what they have with Trask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Trask (@ktrask11)

It should be interesting to see how the situation develops throughout the offseason, but there’s no doubt Trask could be a baller for the Bucs.