Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From The NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has retired from the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and Bucs announced his retirement decision Tuesday morning on his Twitter account, and wrote in part, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Well, there it is, folks. Ever since this past weekend, we all expected Brady to leave the Bucs and retire from the NFL after more than two decades and seven rings.

Now, it’s a done deal. What an incredible ride it’s been since he was drafted by the Pats. What an awesome journey for fans and all his teammates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

There is no doubt at all that Brady was the greatest quarterback to ever pick up a football, and until someone wins more rings, he’s going to continue to hold that distinction.

The man did everything possible to win, and it resulted in him lifting the Lombardi seven different times!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Props on a great career, Brady. He’s definitely earned some rest and relaxation!