Tom Brady Says He’s ‘Beyond Grateful’ For The Patriots

Tom Brady has finally acknowledged the New England Patriots.

The former Patriots quarterback announced his retirement Tuesday, and lots of people noticed how he didn’t mention New England at all in his statement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Brady acknowledged the team a few hours after announcing his retirement.

A privilege to watch and a dream come true. Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

“Thank You Patriots Nation [heart emoji’ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all,” Brady tweeted in response to owner Robert Kraft’s statement on his retirement.

Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

Is this all Brady is going to give Pats fans? This is it? Just one quote tweet? Call me crazy, but something tells me this doesn’t help at all.

Patriots fans are not happy that Brady won six Super Bowls with the team and then completely ignored the franchise in his retirement announcement.

Now, the former Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion gave fans a grand total of 10 words! Just 10 words! Imagine explaining this situation to someone three years ago.

Nobody on the planet would have believed you, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Fans are still holding out hope Brady does something more with the Pats to celebrate his retirement, but it might be time to recognize that might not happen.