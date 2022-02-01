Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons

Twitter reactions are pouring in after Tom Brady retired from the NFL.

The legendary quarterback retired from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons and a total of seven Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots and Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement From The NFL https://t.co/hyG8NfJURa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2022

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for the reactions to start pouring in. Check out some of the best ones below.

A statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the retirement of Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/jkuDjeRVjE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

Forever a part of Buccaneers history. Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

At age 44, Tom Brady set CAREER-highs in: 🐐 Yards

🐐 Completions (most ever) And led the NFL in:

🐐 Yards

🐐 TD Tom beat time. pic.twitter.com/QdwSK4wQpX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2022

“Our family is my greatest achievement.” Tom Brady’s final Super Bowl celebration with his family ❤ (via @NFLUpOfficial)pic.twitter.com/6b9xgTgOKP — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2022

This tribute to Tom Brady ❤️ @Realrclark25 “Tom Brady, to me, is not only the greatest player to ever play this football game, but he’s the game’s greatest competitor. He’s the game’s greatest learner. He’s the game’s greatest achiever.” pic.twitter.com/jYRFnl8Fvz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 1, 2022

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

What a ride. Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/DhdlRLrbr8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2022

When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl in his second NFL season, he was the youngest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl. When Tom Brady won his last Super Bowl in his second-to-last season, he was the oldest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl. Greatness start-to-finish 🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022

Brady accomplished more in his 22 years on the football field in the NFL than most players could dream of accomplishing in five careers.

He won seven rings and showed America what true competitive fire looks like. He was willing to do absolutely anything to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Now, at the age of 44 and with 22 seasons of NFL action in the books, he’s ready for the next chapter of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Football fans everywhere should consider themselves lucky that we got to enjoy watching Brady play for as long as we did.