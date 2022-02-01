Editorial

Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Twitter reactions are pouring in after Tom Brady retired from the NFL.

The legendary quarterback retired from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons and a total of seven Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots and Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for the reactions to start pouring in. Check out some of the best ones below.

Brady accomplished more in his 22 years on the football field in the NFL than most players could dream of accomplishing in five careers.

He won seven rings and showed America what true competitive fire looks like. He was willing to do absolutely anything to win.

 

Now, at the age of 44 and with 22 seasons of NFL action in the books, he’s ready for the next chapter of his life.

 

Football fans everywhere should consider themselves lucky that we got to enjoy watching Brady play for as long as we did.