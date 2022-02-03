Netflix Shares A Very Brief Look At ‘Knives Out 2’

Netflix has released a very brief look at the “Knives Out” sequel.
The streaming giant released a video promoting all its new films in 2022, and right at the end of the promo, fans got a very brief glimpse of Daniel Craig in “Knives Out 2.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
You can watch the entire promo hyping up new Netflix films below.
I can’t even begin to tell you all how hyped I am for “Knives Out 2.” The first film was one of the best movies I’ve seen over the past several years.
Daniel Craig absolutely crushed it as detective Benoit Blanc. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, and I couldn’t stop guessing who the bad guy was.
It had a great twist ending!
Now, Netflix is dropping a second “Knives Out” film, and that should have fans around the globe hyped up. If it’s even 50% as great as the original, it will definitely be worth watching.
Make sure to keep checking back for the latest info on “Knives Out 2” as I have it. I can’t wait to watch it whenever it comes out in 2022.