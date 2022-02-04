Oklahoma Recruit’s Mother Compares Lincoln Riley Leaving To Dating A Person Who Is Married

Oklahoma recruit Gentry Williams’ mother had a quote for the ages about Lincoln Riley.

Riley left at the end of this past season for greener pastures out west when he took the USC job, and his departure resulted in a lot of chaos and hot takes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Williams’ mother had a unique way of summing up Riley dipping out of Norman!

“It was incredibly frustrating because it was kind of like being in a relationship with somebody for three years and then you find out that person is married,” his mother Ureka said when talking about Riley leaving for USC, according to Tulsa World.

I don’t really know why, but I simply found this quote to be hilarious. It’s one of the funniest things I’ve heard in a long time in the world of football.

Comparing a coach leaving for a new job to dating someone for years who is married is a hell of way to look at the situation!

It’s one hell of a quote! That much is for sure.

In case you haven’t been able to tell, people in Oklahoma aren’t exactly pleased with Riley’s decision to take the USC job.

The good news for them is that there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Brent Venables is a great coach, and I have no doubt he’ll guide the Sooners to plenty of wins.

Still, I’m really enjoying all the shade being thrown around at Riley. It’s a great reminder of why college football is such a great sport.