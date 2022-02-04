Editorial

Jim Harbaugh Says He Will Never Attempt To Return To The NFL Again

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 33-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL is apparently gone for good.

There was a ton of chatter about the Michigan coach possibly taking the Minnesota job, and he even spoke with the team multiple times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it just wasn’t meant to be and the Vikings never made an official offers, Harbaugh revealed to the Detroit Free Press. After the situation fell apart, he picked up the phone and affirmed his commitment to the Wolverines.

“I called Warde (Manuel, the Michigan athletic director) and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, OK then. That’s what I want to do.’ And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one time thing,'” Harbaugh explained to the Detroit Free Press.

If this is truly the end of Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL, Michigan fans should be very happy. If you take away the 2020 COVID-19 season, he averages right around 10 wins a season. That’s pretty damn good.

 

Furthermore, Michigan just had their best season in a very long time. The Wolverines are 100% headed in the right direction.

Why would you want Harbaugh to leave at this point? It makes no sense at all.

 

While some Michigan fans might be delusional, they should still be very happy that Harbaugh is sticking around. It’s good news for the program and fans.