The New York Giants Respond To Brian Flores’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

The New York Giants have responded to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit.

Flores is currently suing the NFL alleging racial discrimination, and part of the claim is that the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll before they interviewed Flores. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fired NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing League For Racial Discrimination https://t.co/ge9cQjW40i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

His evidence for this allegation is Bill Belichick accidentally texted him thinking he was talking to Daboll and congratulated him on getting the job.

ESPN Star Rips ‘White People,’ Claims They’re The Issue With The NFL https://t.co/AHI0HczDez — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

In response to Flores‘ lawsuit, the Giants released the following statement in part:

After we interviewed six exceptional and diverse candidates, the decision on who we would hire as head coach was made on the evening of January 28, one day after Mr. Flores spent an entire day in our offices going through his second interview for the position, meeting with ownership and other staff members, and receiving a tour of our facility. (See the itinerary below). There is additional concrete and objective evidence to substantiate we did not make our decision until the evening of the 28th. The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he “thinks” Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even took place. Giants’ ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point.

The allegations against the Giants in the grand scheme of the lawsuit don’t seem like the biggest problem to me.

The organization is more or less being accused of simply interviewing Flores to check the Rooney Rule box. Is it true?

Statement from the New York Giants Read: https://t.co/tQmv9jZddJ pic.twitter.com/KRjZEHi2qr — New York Giants (@Giants) February 3, 2022

I have no idea, but the Giants have made it clear they definitely don’t think they did anything wrong and some texts from Bill Belichick aren’t proof of anything.

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

In my mind, the biggest issue with the lawsuit is that Flores alleged Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose.

To me, that’s by far and away the biggest part of the lawsuit, and it should be getting way more attention than it is.

NFL Coach Suing The League Reveals If He Took Money To Lose Games https://t.co/NBPMPBVkaN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

If those allegations from Flores are true, I’m not sure the NFL will ever be able to bounce back. An owner offering extra money to lose is a stain that might be impossible to remove.

Multiple NFL coaches have alleged that owners offered them money to purposely lose games. If the allegations are true, it’d be the biggest scandal in sports since the White Sox threw the World Series more than 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/FkuJZK70F6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 3, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates on the lawsuit from the former Dolphins coach as we have them. Trust me, this situation isn’t even close to being over.