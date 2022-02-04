UCLA Basketball Player Mac Etienne Arrested After Allegedly Spitting At Fans

UCLA basketball player Mac Etienne is in some hot water with the law.

According to ESPN, Etienne was arrested Thursday night after allegedly spitting at fans following a 76-66 loss to Arizona. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented basketball player was charged with assault with “the intent to injure, provoke or insult” another person, according to public information officer Sean Shields. Etienne was never placed in handcuffs.

“We allowed him to go with the team back to the locker room, and he was arrested for assault,” Shields explained, according to the same ESPN report.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Arizona, the UCLA player can clearly be seen appearing to spit on fans heckling the team as they exited the court.

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

As always, Etienne has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, but the video appears pretty damning in my opinion.

I’m not sure how he’s going to explain that away.

Furthermore, when you lose, you should know how to lose with grace. If you want to flip out, do it in the locker room. Don’t start allegedly spitting at people in a packed arena with plenty of witnesses.

That should be common sense, but I guess no.

According to @KVOA, Mac Etienne has been arrested on assault charges. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 4, 2022

I hope he has a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need one.