REPORT: Woman From Viral Plane Meltdown Identified As Former NFL Cheerleader And Actress Patricia Cornwall

The woman from the viral plane meltdown video has reportedly been identified.

A woman blew up the internet after she was arrested for allegedly appearing to spit on and hit an elderly man during a dispute over masks. Well, we now know who the lady might be! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

According to the New York Post, the woman has been identified as former NFL cheerleader Patricia Cornwall, and she has an interesting history!

Cornwall, whose stage name was Patty Breton back in the day, appeared on “Baywatch” and “Married… with Children” in the 1990s, and appeared in the Playboy films “Playboy: Cheerleaders” and “Playboy: Women Behaving Badly,” according to her IMDB page. In the latter, she was in the “All Wet” segment.

While I don’t know the plot details of “Playboy: Women Behaving Badly,” the cover art is sure something to behold!

The plot of her hit “Playboy: Cheerleaders” is simply, “Cheerleaders shake their pom poms.” Straight to the point!

It appears the screenshots below are from her “Baywatch” appearance.

Sometimes, you just think a story can’t get better, and then, you get something huge! I couldn’t have made this up if I tried.

Just by itself, the video was incredible and shocking. Now, we’re learning the woman at the center of the viral video was in multiple Playboy films.

It’s late in the game, but this is quickly becoming one of my favorite stories of 2021! I can’t wait to find out more about Cornwall’s history!