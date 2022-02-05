Editorial

Former NFL Player Captain Munnerlyn Arrested After Allegedly Strangling And Kicking A Woman

CHARLOTTE,NC- MAY 1: Seventh round draft pick Captain Munnerlyn #41 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after the minicamp practice at the team's practice facility on May 1, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Former football star Captain Munnerlyn has reportedly been arrested.

According to a recent report from WSOCTV, the former Carolina Panthers star was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman and kicked her in the face in Charlotte in early January. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The alleged victim had “difficulty breathing, bruises and scratches” from the alleged attack, according to the same report. He has been charged with assaulting a female and assault by strangulation.

However, Munnerlyn is denying he did anything wrong and is actually the victim, according to TMZ. His agent told the network, “Captain Munnerlyn is being victimized based on his fame and celebrity. He assaulted absolutely no one. We look forward to having this matter resolved in court.”

As always, Munnerlyn has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system and we should all be thankful for that fact.

 

Having said that, this sounds like it’s an incredibly serious situation. This isn’t some minor charge. Munnerlyn is accused of kicking and strangling a woman.

If he’s convicted, he could face some incredibly serious consequences. Of course, he’s maintaining his innocence, and it’ll be up to the justice system to get to the bottom of what happened.

 

We’ll have to wait to see how it all shakes out, but there’s no doubt Munnerlyn is in a very serious situation.