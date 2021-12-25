Christian McCaffrey Pays Off Layaway Balances For 363 Military Families For Christmas

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey pulled off an awesome move for military families celebrating Christmas.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation announced that in coordination with Pay Away The Layaway, it was paying off the layaway balances of 363 military families during the Christmas season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video shared by his foundation, the talented running back informed the families, and it will melt your heart. Give it a watch below.

During the Christmas season, it’s always important to give back if you can afford to. Even if you don’t have the financial resources, find a way to give back with your time by volunteering.

The world needs more people helping others, and McCaffrey went out of his way to help others by paying off the layaway accounts of 363 military families.

The Thielen Foundation announced a special holiday donation of $375,000 to be shared between 11 different Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Christian McCaffrey surprised 363 military families throughout the Carolinas this week by paying off their holiday layaway balances — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

The holidays are always a tough time for a lot of people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While you might not see it on a daily basis, a lot of people are struggling.

Every little bit can help, and I can’t encourage you all enough to help where you can.

Merry Christmas! For the past 15 years, my family and a group of volunteers have served Christmas meals to multiple different towns. I look forward to another Christmas of helping others and then a couple light beers in the afternoon with the family. Spread some joy! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 25, 2021

Props to McCaffrey for the classy move and for being a good dude.