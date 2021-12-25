Editorial

Christian McCaffrey Pays Off Layaway Balances For 363 Military Families For Christmas

Christian McCaffrey (Credit: Screenshot/Vimeo https://vimeo.com/659172257/f533c4c5af)

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey pulled off an awesome move for military families celebrating Christmas.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation announced that in coordination with Pay Away The Layaway, it was paying off the layaway balances of 363 military families during the Christmas season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video shared by his foundation, the talented running back informed the families, and it will melt your heart. Give it a watch below.

During the Christmas season, it’s always important to give back if you can afford to. Even if you don’t have the financial resources, find a way to give back with your time by volunteering.

The world needs more people helping others, and McCaffrey went out of his way to help others by paying off the layaway accounts of 363 military families.

The holidays are always a tough time for a lot of people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While you might not see it on a daily basis, a lot of people are struggling.

Every little bit can help, and I can’t encourage you all enough to help where you can.

Props to McCaffrey for the classy move and for being a good dude.