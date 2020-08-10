Derrius Guice Allegedly Strangled His Girlfriend Until She Was Unconscious

Details have emerged from Derrius Guice’s criminal case, and accusations are not good.

The former Washington Football Team running back was released last Friday after he was charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and a count of destruction of property that stem from three different alleged incidents from February through April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Washington Post, court documents accuse the former LSU star of strangling his girlfriend to the point that she was unconscious. The alleged incident took place March 13.

The unnamed alleged victim had bruising on her neck, which she later photographed after the alleged incident.

Guice remains unemployed as the investigation plays itself out, and would likely not be allowed to play even if a team did sign him.

Obviously, Guice has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and be thankful for it.

Having said that, if he’s convicted of strangling his girlfriend and doing it until she passed out, then he’ll probably never play again.

Roger Goodell simply won’t let a player with that kind of record anywhere near any NFL field. It’d be a PR disaster.

Keep checking back for more updates on Guice’s legal situation as we have them. There’s no doubt this one of the biggest stories in the NFL.