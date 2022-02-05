NBC Refuses To Air Anti-China Ad During The Olympics, According To Congressman Mike Waltz

NBC is allegedly refusing to air an ad critical of the Chinese government during the Olympics.

Florida Republican congressman Mike Waltz tweeted Saturday that NBC, which is the network that airs the games, is refusing to air his ad ripping the CCP to shreds for violating human rights. The ad also features Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors. We won’t let them silence us. Here’s the ad that NBC and the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want you to see,” Waltz tweeted.

He also told the New York Post that the ad cost $40,000. You can watch the ad NBC allegedly refused to air below.

NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors. We won’t let them silence us. Here’s the ad that NBC and the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want you to see 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y35Z6KdZC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) February 5, 2022

First off, it’s great to see somebody holding a torch to the feet of the CCP. China’s communist dictatorship has trampled on human rights since its inception and the atrocities against ethnic minorities are beyond disgusting. It’s a genocide, and should be called what it is.

As Americans, we should all be outraged that people are covering for the Chinese dictatorship instead of exposing it for what it is.

Unlike what you might hear on ESPN, it’s a brutal government and we should all be willing to say it.

Furthermore, if NBC refused to air this ad, the network should be ashamed. Is this still America or are we now a nation full of corporations that rush to bend the knee to the CCP?

I was raised to believe that America is the greatest country to ever exist and part of our responsibility as Americans is to shine lights on injustices.

Perhaps, NBC executives simply didn’t have the same upbringing I did.

The Olympics being held in China is a GREAT opportunity for American media to expose the horrific crimes of the communist dictatorship. People are being systematically tortured, raped and murdered. Instead, most media outlets are gushing over China’s leadership. It’s disgusting. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2022

We need to knock this nonsense off and remember who we are as a country because we’re damn sure better than bowing down to China.