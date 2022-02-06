Editorial

Chidi Njokuani Knocks Out Marc-Andre Barriault In Brutal Fashion

Chidi Njokuani (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1490095718706683905)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Chidi Njokuani lit up Marc-Andre Barriault during their Saturday bout.

During the UFC Vegas 47 fight, Njokuani dropped Barriault less than 20 seconds into the match, and he did it impressive fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane knockout below. It’s absolutely incredible.

In terms of knockouts, it really doesn’t get much better than that. It really doesn’t get much better at all!

Njokuani absolutely destroyed him with that punch, and once he hit the mat, it was game over.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great knockout. That’s just a fact. When a UFC fighter delivers absolute destruction to fans, we tend to go wild.

Well, that’s exactly what happened here. Njokuani gave fans a highlight that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Props to Njokuani for putting in that work. You just love to see it!