Chidi Njokuani Knocks Out Marc-Andre Barriault In Brutal Fashion

Chidi Njokuani lit up Marc-Andre Barriault during their Saturday bout.

During the UFC Vegas 47 fight, Njokuani dropped Barriault less than 20 seconds into the match, and he did it impressive fashion.

Watch the insane knockout below. It’s absolutely incredible.

FIFTEEN SECONDS IS ALL HE NEEDED IN THE DEBUT!!!!!!! Give it up for @ChidiBangNjoku 🙌 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/QyGCUvr43K — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2022

In terms of knockouts, it really doesn’t get much better than that. It really doesn’t get much better at all!

Njokuani absolutely destroyed him with that punch, and once he hit the mat, it was game over.

Another Nigerian born 185 pounds American fighter, Chidi Njokuani debuts at UFC and gets a 15 secs finish, the second fastest debut finish in UFC history. #UFC pic.twitter.com/iHw6s9PT2G — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) February 5, 2022

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great knockout. That’s just a fact. When a UFC fighter delivers absolute destruction to fans, we tend to go wild.

Well, that’s exactly what happened here. Njokuani gave fans a highlight that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

HOW ABOUT THAT DEBUT??? Chidi Njokuani ML (-110) 1u✅ pic.twitter.com/rRgPzhzy6U — McBets (@McBetss) February 5, 2022

Props to Njokuani for putting in that work. You just love to see it!