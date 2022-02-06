‘Enormous Human Cost’: Sullivan Warns Of Consequences Of War In Ukraine

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern on “Fox News Sunday” that Russia could take military action against Ukraine at any time, resulting in an enormous human cost to the embattled nation.

“Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead,” Sullivan explained.

“The key thing is that the United States needs to be, and is prepared for any of those contingencies in lockstep with our allies and partners. We have reinforced and reassured our allies on the Eastern Flank, we have united the West, we have provided material support to Ukraine, all of President Biden’s direction, and we’ve also offered Russia a diplomatic path if they choose to take it,” he stated. (RELATED: US Troops Arrive At Location Near Poland-Ukraine Border Amid Tensions With Russia)

“If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine. But we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,” Sullivan added.

US officials reported that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it needs to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to CNN.

Host Martha MacCallum observed that Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, stated that Kyiv “could fall within 72 hours if there is an invasion” leading up to 50,000 civilian deaths. “What do you think is the likelihood that there is a surprising quick fall of Kyiv?” she asked. (RELATED: Teachers, Accountants And Priests: Ukraine Training A Civilian Army To Fend Off Russian Invasion)

Sullivan deflected, stating that it wasn’t his job to predict the day to day, but rather to “prepare for any contingency.” He reiterated that the US is working hard with allies and providing support to the Ukrainians, “trying to get them … in the best position possible to defend themselves,” he stated.