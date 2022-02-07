Billie Eilish Stops Performing During Concert, Rushes To Help Fan Struggling To Breathe

Billie Eilish stopped performing during her concert Saturday in Georgia and crossed the stage to help a fan in the crowd who appeared to be struggling to breathe.

“You need an inhaler?” the 20-year-old singer can be heard saying in several clips that surfaced on social media from her Saturday show in Atlanta as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” The videos were noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

“Do we have an inhaler?” she added as she turned to members of her crew. “Can we just grab one?” (RELATED: ‘Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies’: Billie Eilish Says Hollywood Is Like High School)

WATCH:

Last night @billieeilish stopped her show in Atlanta to give a fan an inhaler. @morehonestt pic.twitter.com/LOc9jT9zEN — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 6, 2022

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish continued. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd. You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker could then be seen blowing a kiss and mouthing the words “I love you” to the fan in the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billie eilish fanpage (@wishyouwerebil)

Once the situation was over, the superstar singer told the crowd she waits “for people to be OK until” she goes on with her show, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker stopped in the middle of one of her shows in New York City in September and called for her security to “pay attention” after some kind of disruption started in the audience, the outlet noted.

“Security, why aren’t you paying attention?” Eilish said during the September show. “Like, for real.”

After that situation was resolved, the singer checked with the crowd to make sure everyone was okay.

“Everybody good? Are you OK?” the “Lovely” hitmaker said, the outlet noted. The comments were reportedly met with cheers.