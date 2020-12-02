Billie Eilish Shuts Down Rumor That She ‘Got Fat’

Musician Billie Eilish shut down a rumor that she “got fat.”

Eilish continued to be the body positive queen that she is during an interview published Monday by Vanity Fair.

“There’s this picture of me like, running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top,” Eilish said in the interview. “And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’ And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’ So that’s the most current one, but whatever.” (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

Since becoming famous, Eilish has been an advocate against body shaming. She notoriously wears baggy clothing during concerts and public outings so people can’t comment on her body.

“I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies,” she said. “If I can do anything, I want to do that.”

Eilish really is one of my favorite celebrities for this very reason. I love seeing her clap backs about body shaming. It’s nobody’s business if Eilish gains or loses weight. If she wanted to share that information with the world, she would. However, she doesn’t want to and we should respect that.