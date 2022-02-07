Kyler Murray Scrubs His Instagram Of All References To The Cardinals

There appears to be some serious drama between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

As of Monday morning, Murray’s Instagram page had been completely scrubbed of any and all references to the team he plays quarterback for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, there are only two photos. One is of him at the Pro Bowl and the other is a Heisman post from back when he won the trophy in college.

Everything else has been nuked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

The Cardinals collapsed down the stretch this season, got blown out at the start of the playoffs by the Rams and the team’s best player has now scrubbed his Instagram account of references to the team.

That should concern every single fan out there. Generally speaking, people don’t nuke Instagram content if there aren’t issues going on.

That’s just a fact. Whether it’s a relationship or an athlete feuding with his team, once Instagram content gets scrubbed, it’s a sign things are not going well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

I have no idea what is going on between the Cardinals and Murray, but where there’s smoke, there tends to be some fire.

We’ll see if Murray reverses this decision, but as of right now, fans should be concerned.