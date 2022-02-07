REPORT: The Saints Are Hiring Dennis Allen As Head Coach

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly found their new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are promoting defensive coordinator to head coach after Sean Payton decided to retire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Honestly, I don’t know much about Allen. He has some head coaching experience, but his time with the Raiders wasn’t exactly a smashing success. He went 8-28 before being fired!

Now, he’s been tasked with taking over the Saints and it could be an uphill battle.

There are contract issues, and the team doesn’t have a legitimate guy at quarterback. Will it be Taysom Hill? Could it be Jameis Winston?

I have no idea, but either way, the Saints have a massive problem under center. As the head coach of the franchise, it’s not what you want to be dealing with.

The Saints have informed their DC Dennis Allen that they will be hiring him as their next head coach. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/xEzJNDUMAw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2022

Hopefully, he’s able to get it all put together because if he doesn’t, fans will quickly lose patience.