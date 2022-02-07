Editorial

REPORT: The Saints Are Hiring Dennis Allen As Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly found their new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are promoting defensive coordinator to head coach after Sean Payton decided to retire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I don’t know much about Allen. He has some head coaching experience, but his time with the Raiders wasn’t exactly a smashing success. He went 8-28 before being fired!

Now, he’s been tasked with taking over the Saints and it could be an uphill battle.

There are contract issues, and the team doesn’t have a legitimate guy at quarterback. Will it be Taysom Hill? Could it be Jameis Winston?

I have no idea, but either way, the Saints have a massive problem under center. As the head coach of the franchise, it’s not what you want to be dealing with.

Hopefully, he’s able to get it all put together because if he doesn’t, fans will quickly lose patience.