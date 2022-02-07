Former NBA Player Ty Lawson Reportedly Arrested In Spain

Former NBA player Ty Lawson has reportedly been arrested in Europe.

According to Marca, the former Denver Nuggets guard and NBA player was recently arrested after he allegedly “insulted and threw glass at a customer at an Italian restaurant” in Madrid. He allegedly caused injuries to his victim. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to being arrested for his alleged actions at the restaurant, police had to intervene when Lawson had an issue at the Barajas airport.

Police eventually found Lawson and arrested him “when he was involved in another altercation on Ibiza Street.”

For those of you keeping count at home, Lawson has reportedly had multiple issues while in Spain, and that’s putting it lightly.

Of course, he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty but being arrested overseas isn’t the same as America.

Not every country believes in innocent until proven guilty. Look no further than the treatment of Amanda Knox for proof of that fact.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened because it sounds like Lawson might need some help.

