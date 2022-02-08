The Houston Texans Officially Hire Lovie Smith As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Houston Texans have made a laughable head coaching hire.

The Texans announced Monday night that Lovie Smith has been promoted from being the team’s defensive coordinator to being the head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to put into words just how bad of a hire this is for the Texans. This is a mind-boggling decision.

After David Culley was fired after a single season, the team turned around and hired Smith! The last time he was a head coach was at Illinois, and it was a complete and total failure.

How the hell do you go from flaming out in college to becoming a head coach again in the NFL after a season as a DC?

It makes no sense at all. As I’ve already said, Smith’s success with the Bears back in the day means nothing. That was a lifetime ago in the NFL world.

What has he done lately that’s impressive? The answer is nothing. Nothing at all! Yet, he’s now in control of an NFL franchise.

I honestly feel sorry for Texans fans. They were expecting a big hire, and instead, they got Lovie Smith. What a disaster for the franchise. I promise you this won’t end well.