The Houston Texans Officially Hire Lovie Smith As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Houston Texans have made a laughable head coaching hire.
The Texans announced Monday night that Lovie Smith has been promoted from being the team's defensive coordinator to being the head coach.
It’s hard to put into words just how bad of a hire this is for the Texans. This is a mind-boggling decision.
After David Culley was fired after a single season, the team turned around and hired Smith! The last time he was a head coach was at Illinois, and it was a complete and total failure.
How the hell do you go from flaming out in college to becoming a head coach again in the NFL after a season as a DC?
It makes no sense at all. As I’ve already said, Smith’s success with the Bears back in the day means nothing. That was a lifetime ago in the NFL world.
What has he done lately that’s impressive? The answer is nothing. Nothing at all! Yet, he’s now in control of an NFL franchise.
I honestly feel sorry for Texans fans. They were expecting a big hire, and instead, they got Lovie Smith. What a disaster for the franchise. I promise you this won’t end well.