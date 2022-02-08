2-19 IUPUI Holds Open Basketball Tryouts

IUPUI’s basketball program has hit a shocking low.

Currently, the Jaguars are an abysmal 2-19 and their two wins weren’t even against D1 opponents. Well, that has head coach Matt Crenshaw looking for some new talent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team’s Twitter page posted a notice for open tryouts, and it’s simply humiliating for the Jags.

We’re looking for @IUPUI students interested in joining the team for the homestretch of the season. Email Aaron Evans at aajevans@iu.edu. pic.twitter.com/W2TaUe8bBM — IUPUI Men’s Basketball (@IUPUIMensBball) February 7, 2022

You know your program has hit rock bottom when you’re holding open tryouts in February. That’s a really bad sign for the state of the program.

It’s not uncommon for schools to hold tryouts before the season starts. In fact, it’s required at some programs. That was the case when I used to work in college basketball.

However, holding tryouts in February is so ridiculous it’s hard to believe this is even real, but here we are!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IUPUI Men’s Basketball (@iupuimbb)

At this point, the Jaguars should just call it a day and pack it in because I’m not sure how things could honestly get much worse.

They’re 2-19 and have zero wins over D1 opponents. If that’s not terrible, I simply don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IUPUI Men’s Basketball (@iupuimbb)

Best of luck to the Jaguars the rest of the way. It sounds like they’re going to need it!