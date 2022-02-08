Kendall Jenner Poked Fun At Herself In Video Of Her Epic Wipeout While Snowboarding

Kendall Jenner poked fun at herself when she posted her first video on TikTok showing her epic wipeout while snowboarding.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her clip on the social media site, “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes.” The video was noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Tuesday.

The video starts with footage of her snowboarding across a smooth, icy surface. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

WATCH:

“I’m literally built as an athlete,” Jenner explained in audio that played over the footage. “Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athleticness.” The outlet noted the comments were made on a past episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Shortly after she makes that comment, we see the lingerie model attempt a jump then crash down and hit the ground with her face. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The reality star posted video recently on Instagram showing off her snowboarding skills, but in her past post she makes it all look way too easy as she slides down the mountain side.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

It appeared she clearly has some athletic ability when it comes to the sport. She captioned her post with nothing more than a snowboarder emoji.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid remarked on the video with a series of exclamation mark emojis, a fire emoji and heart.