LeBron James Gets Nominated For ‘Worst Actor’ For His Performance In ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James’ ego is going to take a serious hit after a recent acting awards nomination!

According to People, the four-time NBA champion has been nominated for a “worst actor” Razzie for his performance in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The Razzies are awards given to the worst of Hollywood. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The film has also been nominated for the Razzie for “worst picture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie)

You just love to see it, don’t you! You just love to see LeBron get put on blast for a terrible performance. It’s music to my ears.

Now, to be totally fair, I never saw the new “Space Jam.” I don’t believe in torturing yourself, and it was clear to anyone with eyes that King James’ version of the legendary Michael Jordan hit was going to be awful.

Seriously, how did anyone watch the trailer and think it was going to be good. It looked like a parody of the original.

It looked so bad that it was hard for me to believe it was real. Yet, it was very real and LeBron James might now win an infamous Razzie!

Seeing as how he doesn’t seem like a guy with a great sense of humor, I can’t imagine he’s very happy about this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie)

Enjoy this massive loss, LeBron!