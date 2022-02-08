Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith To Be Focus Of Biopic About Final Days Of Her Life

Former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith will be the focus of an upcoming biopic about the final days of her life before her fatal accidental overdose at age 39.

The biopic, “Hurricanna,” about the former model and actress who died in 2007, is being shopped around at the the virtual European Film Market by Sierra/Affinity, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Monday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

A statement from the film finance company initially stated that talks were underway with actress Betty Gilpin to play the famed late Playboy Bunny. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

However, Gilpins reps and the producers of the film have since shared with the outlet that she will not be part of the project.

The movie will reportedly be about “Smith’s final days as she embarks on a 36-hour odyssey with her therapist, leading up to the model’s death,” per the movie’s synopsis. The title comes from the “immense hurricane-like” force of Smith’s final days.

The feature film is from “Killing Eve” director Francesca Gregorini. Actress Holly Hunter is reportedly in talks to join the project to play the late Playboy Playmate’s therapist.

Gregorini’s previous projects include directing “Tanner Hall,” and “The Truth About Emanuel.” The director is also in charge of the upcoming Searchlight/Hulu series “The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried,” the outlet noted.