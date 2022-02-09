Adidas Tweets A Photo Featuring Several Topless Women In An Attempt To Sell Sports Bras

Adidas sent an absolutely wild tweet Wednesday morning.

The popular apparel company tweeted out a photo featuring 25 topless women to promote its sports bras, and it’s almost hard to believe that it’s real. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them,” Adidas wrote in part on the tweet.

Seeing as how it could be seen as explicit material, I’m not going to drop it in this article, but you can see it here.

Who the hell at Adidas thought this was a good idea? Seriously, who thought this was going to go over well with people?

I’m sitting here scrolling Twitter catching up on the news around the world, and without asking for it, I get slapped with a photo of 25 topless women!

Now, does it offend me? No. I’m not the kind of person who flips out over nudity or stuff of a sexual nature. After all, I’m friends with multiple porn stars.

It would be a bit weird if I was freaked out by stuff of this nature.

However, I am simply blown away by the strategy. Was this necessary to sell sports bras? I don’t think so. It’s just going to get Adidas dragged online. Perhaps, they don’t care as long as they get all the free attention!