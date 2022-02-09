Editorial

Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Celebrates Shirtless After Beating Auburn

Eric Musselman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1491251274934890499)

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman lost his shirt after beating Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

Despite being the number one team in America, the Tigers lost on the road to the Razorbacks, and the crowd was obviously hyped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons I don’t fully understand, Musselman was celebrating with students while shirtless. You can watch his reaction to the massive upset below.

Look, nobody understands wanting to celebrate a big game more than I do. There are multiple moments I can think of in my life where I cut loose celebrating.

It’s the nature of the beast. However, if you’re a grown man and you’re shirtless, I’m going to have some questions!

It’s simply not normal.

Having said all of that, I love to see Arkansas basketball having some success. Musselman is a hell of a dude and a hell of a coach.

He knows what it takes to win and he’s building a great culture in Fayetteville. It’s hard to get a light shined on a basketball team in the SEC, but he’s doing it.

The Hogs are now 19-5 and have their biggest win of the year. Next time, let’s just hope the coach keeps his shirt on.