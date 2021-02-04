Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Dresses Up As A UPS Driver To Teach His Team A Lesson About Delivering

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman recently pulled off a bizarre move to motivate his team.

Prior to the Razorbacks beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-45 Tuesday night, Musselman dressed up as a UPS driver to teach his team a lesson about what it means to deliver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Tonight, we have to be like UPS, okay? We have to deliver,” Musselman told his players. You can watch the full video below.

Look, I’m not going to knock Musselman too hard because the Razorbacks did win, but that was insanely cringeworthy.

It’s almost like he did it for the sole purpose of the cameras. Insanely cringeworthy.

Dressing up as a UPS driver to deliver a message is only something that should ever be done ironically. If you’re doing it dead seriously, then you’re doing it wrong.

Also, let’s save the antics in the locker room for the football guys. Football is a sport where any and all antics are allowed.

Basketball just isn’t the same. I don’t know why those are the rules, but they are. We have to follow them.

Let us know in the comments what you think about his stunt. I think most of you will agree with me.