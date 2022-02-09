Editorial

Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dies At The Age Of 47

07 Apr 2002 : Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland A's prepares tp bat against the Seattle Mariners during the game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The A's won 6-5. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule/Getty Images

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former Oakland Athletics player Jeremy Giambi has passed away.

The A’s announced Wednesday night on Twitter that their former player had died and wrote, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is absolutely shocking news because Jeremy Giambi was only 47 years old. While being in your 40s isn’t young, it’s certainly not old enough to be dying.

As of right now, nobody seems to know what the cause of death was. Again, seeing as how young Giambi was at the time of his death, people will be very curious to find out.

For super young baseball fans, Jeremy Giambi is probably most recognizable as one of the players portrayed in the Brad Pitt filmMoneyball,” and it wasn’t a flattering look at his time with the A’s.

However, he still had a very successful MLB career, and now he’s passed onto the other side before turning 50.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi and his family during this tough time.