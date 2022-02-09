Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dies At The Age Of 47

Former Oakland Athletics player Jeremy Giambi has passed away.

The A’s announced Wednesday night on Twitter that their former player had died and wrote, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

This is absolutely shocking news because Jeremy Giambi was only 47 years old. While being in your 40s isn’t young, it’s certainly not old enough to be dying.

As of right now, nobody seems to know what the cause of death was. Again, seeing as how young Giambi was at the time of his death, people will be very curious to find out.

Awful news to share: Jeremy Giambi, who played for six years in the major leagues, died today at 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Giambi played with his brother, Jason, in Oakland as well as in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2022

For super young baseball fans, Jeremy Giambi is probably most recognizable as one of the players portrayed in the Brad Pitt film “Moneyball,” and it wasn’t a flattering look at his time with the A’s.

However, he still had a very successful MLB career, and now he’s passed onto the other side before turning 50.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi and his family during this tough time.