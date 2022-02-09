Olympic Ski Jumper Apologizes For Getting Disqualified Over Uniform Size

Olympic Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi has apologized after she was disqualified over her uniform size at the winter games in Beijing.

"I am very sorry that the chance of winning a medal has been taken away from the Japanese team," the 25-year-old skier shared in an emotional message Tuesday on Instagram, according to CNN.

"It is an undeniable fact that my disqualification changed everyone's lives," she added. "Even if I apologize the medal will not be returned."

Sara Takanashi has apologised for the suit violation that ruined Japan’s hopes of a medal in Monday’s Olympic mixed team ski jumping event – in stark contrast to some of the other angry reactions to disqualifications on a controversial night. https://t.co/VNQ0c9Vigz — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) February 9, 2022

She was one of five women ski jumpers who were disqualified in the mixed-team ski jumping sport for violating guidelines on the suits they wore Monday. During the Olympics, Takanashi had recorded a jump of 103 meters to give Japan a good start in the winter games, the report noted.

“The used suits that led to the disqualifications were too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage to the athlete,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) shared in a statement to the outlet.

Takanashi was disqualified because the uniform she wore was two centimeters wider than permitted around her thighs, Reuters noted.

According to the FIS, “an athlete may only take part in a FIS Competition with equipment which conforms to the FIS regulations. The equipment is checked during a competition on a random basis. If it does not meet the requirements it results in a disqualification of the athlete. An athlete is responsible for the equipment he uses.”

The female skier from Germany, Katharina Althaus, who was also disqualified hit back at the punishment.

“We were looking forward to the second (women’s) competition at the Olympics,” Althaus told the outlet. “FIS destroyed that with this action — they destroyed women’s ski jumping.”

German athlete Katharina Althaus, who was disqualified for wearing a loose-fitting outfit at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, has accused the International Ski Federation for “destroying” women’s ski jumping.https://t.co/484Vb5bFA4 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 7, 2022

“I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once,” she added. “I know my suit was compliant.”