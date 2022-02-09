REPORT: Arch Manning’s Finalists Are Believed To Be Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas And Georgia

Arch Manning has reportedly narrowed his list of potential college destinations.

According to 247Sports, it’s believed that Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew has narrowed his recruiting list to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arch Manning is down to 4 schools

🔴Ole Miss

🤘Texas

🥋Alabama

Arch Manning is down to 4 schools: Ole Miss, Texas, Alabama, Georgia

Eli and Arch’s grandfather Archie both played football at Ole Miss, but it’s not known right now whether or not that will be enough to get him to Oxford.

Sources close to 2023 Recruit Arch Manning are saying Clemson is no longer in the running for the generational prospect.

For those of you who don’t know, Arch is believed to be a generational talent and possibly the most important college football recruit in the past several decades.

There is already chatter about whether or not he’s the most talented Manning ever, and he’s only a junior in high school.

"I feel for Arch he has so much pressure & expectation.. people say he's supposed to be the best of all of us NO PRESSURE" ~Eli Manning on the MASSIVE expectations for Arch Manning

Add in the fact he’s the top recruit in his class, and it’s not hard to understand why the hype around him is deafening.

The only question left is where he’ll land. It would be pretty epic to watch him play for Nick Saban or Lane Kiffin, but becoming the new face of Texas could catapult his fame to a new level before playing a snap.

All we know for sure is that where he goes, fans are going to be super excited and he’s going to make an unreal amount of NIL money.

2023 No. 1 recruit Arch Manning kicks off his fall recruiting tour today in Athens. Where do you think he'll end up playing in college?

All eyes are on Arch’s recruitment, and it’s going to be a ton of fun to see which school he picks.