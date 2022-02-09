Editorial

REPORT: Arch Manning’s Finalists Are Believed To Be Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas And Georgia

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Arch Manning has reportedly narrowed his list of potential college destinations.

According to 247Sports, it’s believed that Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew has narrowed his recruiting list to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eli and Arch’s grandfather Archie both played football at Ole Miss, but it’s not known right now whether or not that will be enough to get him to Oxford.

For those of you who don’t know, Arch is believed to be a generational talent and possibly the most important college football recruit in the past several decades.

There is already chatter about whether or not he’s the most talented Manning ever, and he’s only a junior in high school.

Add in the fact he’s the top recruit in his class, and it’s not hard to understand why the hype around him is deafening.

The only question left is where he’ll land. It would be pretty epic to watch him play for Nick Saban or Lane Kiffin, but becoming the new face of Texas could catapult his fame to a new level before playing a snap.

All we know for sure is that where he goes, fans are going to be super excited and he’s going to make an unreal amount of NIL money.

All eyes are on Arch’s recruitment, and it’s going to be a ton of fun to see which school he picks.