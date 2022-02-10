Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Encourages People To Drink More Water

Mike Leach had some wise advice for fans Thursday.

While attending the SEC coaches meeting, the Mississippi State coach said people should "drink more water" and "stay hydrated."

You can watch his full comments below in the video from Johnny Congdon.

Whenever Mike Leach speaks, it’s always a good idea to listen to whatever he has to say. That’s just a fact, and this is another classic example of that being true.

Everyone is just trying to get through the offseason as quietly as they can, but not Leach! He’s trying to make sure people have all the water they need.

He’s also not wrong at all when he says people should drink more water. I used to hammer Mountain Dew all day back when I was fat. Now, I drink black coffee, water and beer.

Trust me when I say that it’s much better than soda. It turns out, pouring sugar down your throat around the clock isn’t a good idea.

So, if you take any advice from me, I suggest you listen to Leach and drink some water!