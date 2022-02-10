Editorial

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Premiere May 25 On Disney+

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Ewan McGregor of 'Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ officially has a premiere date.

The upcoming limited “Star Warsseries about Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere for fans around the country May 25. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can check out the awesome announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

I am incredibly excited for this series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the greatest characters in the “Star Wars” universe, and Ewan McGregor is returning to play him once again after doing it in all three prequels.

In fact, McGregor was one of the few bright spots in the prequels. Those movies were far from great, but he crushed it as the legendary Jedi.

Now, Disney is giving fans a limited series with McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen. If that doesn’t fire you up, I don’t know what to tell you.

It certainly has me ready to run through a wall. It’s the perfect series to crush throughout the summer, and I’m here for it.

I’m definitely here for it.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest info on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as we have it.