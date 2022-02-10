‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Premiere May 25 On Disney+

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ officially has a premiere date.

The upcoming limited "Star Wars" series about Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere for fans around the country May 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

I am incredibly excited for this series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the greatest characters in the “Star Wars” universe, and Ewan McGregor is returning to play him once again after doing it in all three prequels.

In fact, McGregor was one of the few bright spots in the prequels. Those movies were far from great, but he crushed it as the legendary Jedi.

May 25, 2022 will be the 45th anniversary of ‘A New Hope’ and now, the premiere of the Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series. pic.twitter.com/e34mJa103I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2022

Now, Disney is giving fans a limited series with McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen. If that doesn’t fire you up, I don’t know what to tell you.

It certainly has me ready to run through a wall. It’s the perfect series to crush throughout the summer, and I’m here for it.

I’m definitely here for it.

New look at ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ 🌌 Hitting #DisneyPlus in 2022

pic.twitter.com/7KW2fVE6H4 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) November 12, 2021

