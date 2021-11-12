Watch A First Look At The Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

A first look at the highly-anticipated Disney+ series has hit the web, and fans won't want to miss it because it's awesome.

Watch Ewan McGregor break down returning to play the legendary “Star Wars” series.

New look at ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ 🌌 Hitting #DisneyPlus in 2022

This series is honestly more hyped than “The Mandalorian” was before it aired. The hype around “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has been absolutely deafening.

“Star Wars” fans are amped up, and it’s not hard to see why. McGregor and Hayden Christensen are both returning to play the roles that made them famous decades ago.

How could you not be excited?

Plus, we all know what Disney is capable of when it comes to creating a “Star Wars” universe TV series. Now, the most recent movies weren’t what most fans were hoping for, but “The Mandalorian” is outrageously good.

It’s one of the best TV series ever made, and with the lineup of stars in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” I think it’s fair to assume that it’s going to be lit as well.

