‘Showering Itself With Praise’: Republicans Slam Biden Admin Over Failure To Address ‘Another Month Of Record-High Inflation’

Republican leaders blasted the Biden administration after a Labor Department report showed inflation surged to a new 40-year record in January.

“When will the Democrats and the Biden Administration stop ignoring the crisis and work to bring costs down for American Families?” Ranking Member of the House Committee on Economic Disparity Bryan Steil told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Workers should not have to become accustomed to losing more on their paychecks every single month.”

“This is exactly why the Biden Administration needs to stop publically showering itself with praise, trying to desperately spin the state of the U.S. economy.” New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said in a statement obtained by the DCNF.

Republican leaders blasted the Biden administration after a Labor Department report showed inflation surged to a new 40-year record in January.

“Here we are with another month of record-high inflation,” Ranking Member of the House Committee on Economic Disparity Bryan Steil told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“When will the Democrats and the Biden Administration stop ignoring the crisis and work to bring costs down for American Families?” Steil said. “Workers should not have to become accustomed to losing more of their paycheck every single month.”

The soaring inflation, which grew 0.6% in January and 7.5% on a year-over-year basis, caused working families to pay $5,000 in additional spending, House Ways and Means Ranking Member Kevin Brady said in a statement obtained by the DCNF. (RELATED: ‘Get Serious’: Manchin Says ‘Severe Economic Pain’ Cannot Be Ignored)

“He [Biden] just doesn’t get it. American under his leadership is on the verge of, if not already in, a crippling wage-price spiral that will end badly for families, small businesses, and the U.S. economy,” Brady said. “But he’s doing nothing about it, and his Build Back Better bill, would make it worse.”

Biden’s economic policies have caused the biggest inflationary spike in 40 years. A supply chain crisis, empty shelves at stores, and now record-high inflation of 7.5%—it’s America’s middle class that will feel the burden of Biden’s failures. @POTUS is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/XOGJptafYY — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 10, 2022

One Republican leader claimed that the president “lied” to the American people indicating that inflation is transitory while praising his administration over failed economic policies.

“Biden has lied- his inflation is not ‘transitory’- and hardworking Americans are facing the consequences as skyrocketing prices for nearly everything are here to stay,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

“My two top economic priorities have been to create a growing economy with more good-paying jobs, and to lower the prices Americans have faced from the global problem of inflation related to the pandemic,” President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released January’s Consumer Price Index, the DCNF reported. “We have seen historic success on the first priority, with the greatest year of job growth in history, Americans finding better jobs, better wages, and better benefits, along with the fastest economic growth in decades.”

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin told the DCNF that the Biden administration needs to stop “showering itself with praise.”

“This is exactly why the Biden Administration needs to stop publically showering itself with praise, trying to desperately spin the state of the U.S. economy.” Zeldin said in a statement obtained by the DCNF. “The average American feels pain that the Washington, DC bubble refuses to understand, appreciate, and address.”

“The White House’s policies have defied the most basic principles of economics. They injected trillions into the economy while forcing lockdowns, driving inflation to another 40-year high,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said Biden’s Build Back Better plan should be put “in the grave” due to the soaring inflation.

“Half the country’s never experienced inflation this bad and the other half is getting Jimmy Carter flashbacks,” Sasse added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.