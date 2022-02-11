Watch Mark Wahlberg In The Trailer For ‘Father Stu’

Mark Wahlberg’s new movie “Father Stu” looks incredibly powerful.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A boxer-turned-priest embarks on a journey of self-destruction and redemption.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While that’s not much to go off of, the trailer makes it clear that this movie is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

What are we all thinking about Wahlberg’s latest movie? I’m thinking it looks damn good, and we all know Wahlberg is a great actor.

Has he had some disappointing films in his career? Sure, but overall, the man knows how to act and move the needle.

That’s just a fact, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

Now, he’s giving fans a movie about the true story of Father Stu. I don’t want to spoil anything, but for those of you interested, you can dive in on Google.

Personally, I’ll definitely be checking this one out.

For those of you interested, you can watch “Father Stu” starting April 15.