Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘Uncharted’ With Mark Wahlberg And Tom Holland

Another trailer has dropped for “Uncharted.”

The plot of the movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “The adventures of globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the new trailer a watch below and be prepared for your adrenaline to start pumping.

As I’ve said before many times, I don’t have much experience with the “Uncharted” games, but I do know a thing or two about movies.

Whenever you have a great adventure film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, you know you’re in for a great time.

That’s just a fact, and “Uncharted” looks lit as all hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

For those of you who might not be familiar with Holland’s work, he’s one of the most versatile actors in all of Hollywood.

He can play just about any role and his range is truly insane. He can be Spiderman or play a super sinister role. The man does it all.

Now, he’s joined forces with Wahlberg for “Uncharted,” and it looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

Make sure to catch it starting February 18.