Former Fox News Reporter Jim Angle Dies At The Age Of 75

Former Fox News reporter Jim Angle died at his home Wednesday from unknown causes at the age of 75.

“Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, according to Fox News. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”

Angle joined the network as a senior White House correspondent in 1996, where he appeared on the program “Special Report with Brit Hume,” according to Fox News. He covered former President Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996, the impeachment trial of 1999, and even traveled overseas with the former president.

In 2011, he earned the title of chief national correspondent before retiring in 2014, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Alan Colmes Dies At 66)

Before working at Fox, Angle covered economic policy for ABC News and contributed to “World News Tonight,” “Nightline,” and “Good Morning America,” the outlet reported. He also anchored NPR’s “Marketplace” from 1990-93 and served as the outlet’s White House correspondent for seven years where he reported on former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Angle covered politics and the economy for CNN, and traveled with former presidential candidate Bob Dole on the campaign trail, according to the outlet. While there, journalist Brit Hume asked him to join Fox News.

He was there at the start, covering the White House. His work was solid, substantive, fair and insightful. And he was great fun to be around.

Angle was a recipient of the White House Correspondents’ Association Merriman Smith Memorial Award for outstanding presidential news coverage for broadcast journalism in 2001 and ’03, the outlet noted.

Angle served in the U.S. Army after being drafted with tours in Berlin, Germany and Dangang, Vietnam, according to Fox News. He is survived by his brother George, sister-in-law Alison Avagliano and sons Spencer and Chris Pisinski.